Birmingham Police: 2 people killed, 2 shot in domestic incident

Double homicide investigation in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff | November 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 12:46 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham police said two people were killed and two people were shot in a domestic incident Tuesday morning.

The double homicide happened in the 1000 block of 12th Street North.

Officers said an ex-boyfriend went to the apartment and shot three people inside the apartment. Officers said a man inside the apartment was able to return fire and the ex-boyfriend was shot and killed.

He was found dead on the sidewalk.

A woman was killed inside the apartment. A second woman was shot in the apartment and taken to UAB with life-threatening injuries. A man was shot in the apartment and taken to UAB with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said a domestic incident report was made at the same apartment within 24 hours of the deadly shooting.

Investigators continue to gather information in the case.

