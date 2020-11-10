Birmingham Police: 2 people killed, 2 shot in domestic incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham police said two people were killed and two people were shot in a domestic incident Tuesday morning.
The double homicide happened in the 1000 block of 12th Street North.
Officers said an ex-boyfriend went to the apartment and shot three people inside the apartment. Officers said a man inside the apartment was able to return fire and the ex-boyfriend was shot and killed.
He was found dead on the sidewalk.
A woman was killed inside the apartment. A second woman was shot in the apartment and taken to UAB with life-threatening injuries. A man was shot in the apartment and taken to UAB with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers said a domestic incident report was made at the same apartment within 24 hours of the deadly shooting.
Investigators continue to gather information in the case.
