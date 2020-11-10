Birmingham Police hosting a toy, coat and shoe drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is hosting a Toy, Coat and Shoe drive through BPD’s Community Outreach and Public Education division.
Donations of new and unwrapped toys, coats and shoes can be dropped off at BPD Headquarters, any of the precincts or at the City Jail. Donations will be accepted now through December 16.
The sign-up period to receive donations is now through December 1. Sign-up can be completed at BPD Headquarters or any of the precincts.
Please note, donations will be distributed on a first come, first served basis or until capacity is reached. Community members with any questions about the process can call the COPE division at (205) 933-4175.
The donation drive in partnership with 98.7 Kiss FM and Youth Towers Inc.
