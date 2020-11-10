Birmingham middle school holds rally to build relationship between students, police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wilkerson Middle School hosted its fifth annual Blue is True rally Tuesday in an effort to build positive relationships between students and police.
Uniformed officers and detectives greeted students as they arrived at the school and virtually from a staging post in the gym.
Each year, the program allows students to speak directly with officers.
The principal says it’s what she envisioned when she created the event five years ago.
“Coming in as a new principal, I just wanted to make sure students understood the positive relationship they should and need to have with law enforcement,” said Principal Davida Hill-Johnson.
“It’s important for our youngest citizens to know that police are part of the community, it’s important for police to engage our youngest community when they’re not in trouble, to be mentors, to guide them, to help co-lead in the community, so this is a big deal,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Students asked police questions and discussed ways to build positive and respectful relationships.
