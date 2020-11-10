Birmingham City Schools starts blended learning schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools started the blended learning schedule Monday for kindergarten through 8th-grade students.
Students at Sun Valley Elementary are pretty evenly split. The principal says around 160 stayed fully virtual. A little over 190 students are reporting for the blended learning days throughout the week.
Leaders say teachers are working with students to maintain social distancing and reminding students to wear their mask during the day because the threat of COVID-19 is still real. They’re closely watching the science, but they’re also taking a close look at what they can do on the ground level to protect students and staff from COVID-19 and continue in-person learning.
“There was a lot of trepidation, but once the children got back on campus we realized now we need to manifest our purpose, which is to educate children, and we do understand that we’re doing that in a different space. We’re doing it with precautions, protocols and procedures to keep everyone safe,” said Delilah Stitt, Principal Sun Valley Elementary.
Staff say the safety guidelines created were implemented well on day one. There will be another blended learning day Tuesday for students in group A tomorrow. No students report on Wednesday and schools are deep cleaned. Students in Group B will report Thursday and Friday.
