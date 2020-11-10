B’ham City Council votes to rezone Carraway Hospital for mixed-use development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There may be new life soon for the old Carraway Hospital in Birmingham.
Following a public hearing Tuesday, council members voted to rezone the campus, opening the door for a mixed-use redevelopment.
At the corner of 17th Avenue North and 25th Street north, time has stopped. Cars drive by, but it’s essentially a ghost town at the old Carraway Hospital site and across the street at what used to be FD McArthur Elementary school. The area is sandwiched in between a handful of neighborhoods like Druid Hills.
