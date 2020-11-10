American Heart Association names racism as factor in poor health and premature death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Heart Association leaders announced a new health focus during a virtual conference Tuesday. Leaders identified racism as a leading cause of poor health and premature death.
They talked specifically about structural racism - which is not a person’s actions or beliefs, but systems in place in society that may prevent or limit someone’s access to important and equitable resources.
One of the leading killers of all Americans is heart disease, but American Heart Association leaders are concerned about the significant health trends that show minority groups are even more at risk. While overall death rates from heart disease have lowered, Black Americans still have a nearly 30 percent higher death rate of Cardiovascular disease than White Americans.
Health leaders say digging into that data shows the gaps in health numbers are linked to gaps in equity.
“Every person must have the same opportunity for a full, healthy life,” said Dr. Mitchell S. V. Elkind, American Heart Association President
The American Heart Association identified structural racism as a link. Noting that historically when communities were designed with limited access to things like quality healthcare or adequate healthy food resources, the health of the community suffered. Minority communities are often those with less or without.
The organization says it plans to shift its focus now to not allow advocate for heart health, but also look at ways to bridge racial health disparities in communities.
“The association will work with our allies to remove barriers to create an equal playing field. The people of these communities deserve nothing less and society must demand it," said Dr. Mitchell S. V. Elkind.
Leaders say next steps beyond Tuesday’s announcement includes working to raise awareness in communities and working with community partners in undeserved communities to identify specific ways to bridge health gaps.
