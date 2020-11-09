Two Pickens Co. Schools closed due to Covid-19 exposure

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools in West Alabama are feeling the impact of the virus as two Pickens County schools are immediately moving to remote learning because of Covid-19.
Two Reform-based schools in district will be shut down nearly for the rest of the month and students will virtually learning in the meantime starting Monday.
Pickens County High School and Reform Elementary School will be closed until Nov. 30th due to Covid-19 exposure of support staff in Reform-area schools. Students are instructed to sign up on schoology to complete assignments while away.
If students need Chromebooks or other supplies they pick them up at the schools today and tomorrow. Students can also pick up grab and go meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Reform Elementary.
While all Reform students go back to class on Nov. 30th, high schoolers will return to a staggered schedule that day.
