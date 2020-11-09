Tuscaloosa County School System responds to high number of COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One West Alabama school system leads the state in people testing positive for coronarvirus according to a state website.
The information comes from the Alabama K-12 COVID-19 dashboard. It listed Tuscaloosa County Schools as the district with the most COVID cases as of Friday. The dashboard said Tuscaloosa County Schools leads the state with 82 COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County schools came in second with 54 cases. WBRC asked to speak to the superintendent about that ranking.
Our request was denied and Tuscaloosa County Schools Director of Public Relations Terri Brewer issued a statement Monday afternoon. It stated they report their COVID-19 numbers every two weeks. They’re most recent reporting period was from October 23rd through November 6th. Over that two-week time period, they’re aware of 143 students or employees who tested positive for COVID-19.
That statement went on to say, “We continue to be encouraged that the steps we are taking to reduce risks in our schools are effective.”
Here is the Tuscaloosa County Schools statement in full:
