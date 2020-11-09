Theta forms making 2020 a record setting season

The Atlantic Hurricane season ends on November 30th and as we move into the colder months, it becomes increasingly difficult for tropical systems to reach our state. This is due to a stronger westerly flow. Although we have seen tropical storms develop after the season ends, which happened with Zeta in December 2005. That storm did not dissipate until January 6th, 2006. We will keep you posted on what’s happening and don’t forget you can find the latest forecast tropical tracks on your First Alert Weather App. If you don’t have the app you can download it for free, by searching WBRC in your App Store.