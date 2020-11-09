Operations temporarily suspended at Fosters, AL post office due to unsafe conditions

Customers may pick up their post office box mail and conduct retail transactions at the Cottondale Post Office located at 3101 Buttermilk Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Cottondale Post Office is closed on Sunday.