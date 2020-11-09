Operations temporarily suspended at Fosters, AL post office due to unsafe conditions

FOSTERS, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the Fosters, AL post office after someone in a privately-owned vehicle drove into the front of the building Saturday.
The post office is located at 13467 Highway 11 South.
Mail delivery is not impacted by this temporary suspension.
Customers may pick up their post office box mail and conduct retail transactions at the Cottondale Post Office located at 3101 Buttermilk Road. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Cottondale Post Office is closed on Sunday.
Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s website to get the location of additional nearby post offices and approved postal retail service providers.
