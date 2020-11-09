Deputies: Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a 28-year-old man is in custody after his girlfriend was found dead in Cottondale.
Deputies say they were called to the 1900 block of Ridgehaven Drive just after midnight on Monday. Upon arrival, they found 56-year-old Tammy Ledbetter dead. Investigators say it was apparent the victim was the subject of an assault.
The Violent Crimes Unit was called to investigate and identified Eric Fowler, a longtime partner of the victim, as a suspect. After collecting evidence and conducting interviews, Fowler was charged with murder.
The suspect was booked on a $150,000 bond.
