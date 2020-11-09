Homicide investigation underway in northeast Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 18-year-old teenager in northeast Jefferson County Monday evening.
At 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Park Brook Apartments off of Chalkville School Road to investigate a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a currently unidentified 18-year-old male who was shot to death.
Detectives are beginning their investigation and no motive is known.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
