First Alert for mostly cloudy and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day mostly dry with some cloud cover around. We can’t rule out the possibility to see some patchy fog in a few spots where visibility could be reduced to a mile or less. Temperatures are very warm for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. On average, we should be waking up to temperatures in the mid 40s. We will continue to see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. I think most of us will stay dry this afternoon. We could see a few sprinkles, but that’s about it. Temperatures are forecast to remain very warm this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will remain a little breezy at times today with easterly winds at 10-15 mph.