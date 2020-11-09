First Alert for mostly cloudy and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day mostly dry with some cloud cover around. We can’t rule out the possibility to see some patchy fog in a few spots where visibility could be reduced to a mile or less. Temperatures are very warm for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. On average, we should be waking up to temperatures in the mid 40s. We will continue to see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. I think most of us will stay dry this afternoon. We could see a few sprinkles, but that’s about it. Temperatures are forecast to remain very warm this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will remain a little breezy at times today with easterly winds at 10-15 mph.
First Alert for Widely Scattered Showers Tuesday: We’ll start Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures back into the mid 60s. With an approaching cold front, spotty showers will be possible tomorrow. Most of the rain that falls tomorrow will be light. We’ll stay warm with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Models hint that showers and a few storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. You might need the umbrella tomorrow, but you’ll likely need it by Wednesday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front that is expected to move into Central Alabama Wednesday. Ahead of the front, we’ll likely start Wednesday off with lows in the upper 60s with plenty of cloud cover. Plan for rain chances to increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are up around 50-60%. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s. Plan for occasional showers throughout Veterans Day.
End of the Week: We will continue see above average temperatures as we finish out the work week and enter the weekend. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the 70s. With slightly drier air moving in Friday, we should see cooler morning temperatures with most of us in the 50s. Friday is looking like the best day of the week to enjoy lower humidity and sunshine. Rain chances look very limited after Wednesday. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower early Thursday. We’ll also add an isolated chance for rain over the weekend. Rain chances look limited this weekend at 20% Saturday and a 30% on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Eta: Tropical Storm Eta made landfall last night in Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida as a 65 mph storm. It is the 12th named storm to make landfall in the United States. Eta will continue to meander near Florida for the next several days. The latest forecast has it moving to the west in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and then making a turn to the north Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a chance it could strengthen back into a hurricane while in the Gulf with winds up to 75 mph. The latest models do show Eta potentially weakening and making landfall along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula Friday evening and Saturday morning. Most of the models keep Eta away from the Alabama Gulf Coast and away from Central Alabama. The only concern for the Alabama coast will be a rip current threat this week. Eta should move through Florida and into Georgia as we head into the weekend.
We are also monitoring two other systems that have the potential to develop in the Atlantic Basin. One disturbance is located in the Caribbean that has a 50% (medium chance) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. The models that do show development hint that Central America would need to watch out for this system. It’s entirely too early to determine if it will have any impact on the United States.
The second system we are watching has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. It is located in the Central Atlantic and away from land areas. It will be moving eastward towards Europe over the next couple of days. The next names on the Greek alphabet include Theta and Iota. If one of these storms receive a name, it will make 2020 the most active Atlantic Hurricane Season on record when it comes to the number of storms in one season.
