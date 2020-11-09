Etowah County drugs agents seize large quantity of drugs, makes three arrests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County drug agents make three arrests in three different drug cases where they say they kept a sizable amount of drugs off the streets.
Robert Daniel Terry, Dirie Dtaurus Carlisle, and Phillip Trent Waldron, all face felony trafficking and other charges. Sheriff Jonathon Horton says the cases combined took eight pounds of meth, 29 grams of cocaine, some marijuana, nine weapons, and more than $84,000 off the streets of Etowah County.
“So, something unique about all these cases is that they all stemmed from tips from the community or, calls for service to the sheriff’s office,” said Kevin Hassell, deputy commander of the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, The Drug Enforcement Agency, and North Alabama FBI Task Force also assisted in all three cases.
