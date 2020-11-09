Etowah Co. man convicted of firing several shots at officers during a search warrant

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Arnold Ray Battles of Boaz was convicted on eight counts of Attempted Murder against law enforcement officers.
Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Marshall County Drug Unit, Boaz Police Officers and the FBI executed a search warrant on Battles at 100 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road.
While agents were trying to come through the front door, Battles fired several rounds from a shotgun.
The search warrant was for the investigation of sales of meth and firearms.
Battles was convicted on October 30.
