Buffalo Rock announces new project in Birmingham area, dozens of new jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Buffalo Rock announced a new project coming to Birmingham that will bring dozens of new jobs with it.
The company said it has acquired a warehouse at 400 Industrial Drive and an office on 800 Lakeshore Drive.
The total investment of $75 million will mean 25-50 new jobs for the area.
Buffalo Rock leaders were joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other elected officials to make the major economic development announcement.
