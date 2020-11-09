BRPD, LSU investigate claims by LSU freshman WR Koy Moore that officers ‘violated’ him

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore posted on social media Sunday, Nov. 8, that he was “violated” by police officers Saturday night.
He claims those officers tried to unzip his pants, looking for a weapon he said he did not have.
Head coach Ed Orgeron gave his thoughts via Twitter, stating that both the Baton Rouge Police Department and LSU are trying to figure out what happened.
WAFB reached out to BRPD for a comment but did not hear back from anyone.
Orgeron will speak to the media Monday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s game against Alabama.
Moore has eight catches for 70 yards so far this season.
