Birmingham Water Works payment drop box burglarized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works leaders are warning customers who may have used a payment drop box from Friday to Monday morning.
BWWB staff and law enforcement officials said the Customer Service Payment Center bill payment drop box located at 110 35th St North was burglarized just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, November 9.
Customers who used this service anytime from Friday, November 6th after 8:00 a.m. until Monday, November 9th before 3:00 a.m. are urged to contact BWWB Customer Service at 205-244- 4000.
Also, those customers are encouraged to contact their financial institution immediately to ensure their banking account is not compromised.
Birmingham Water Works is working closely with the Birmingham Police Department to complete this ongoing investigation and will ensure protection of customers' water service accounts who may experience a delay in payment processing due to this circumstance.
