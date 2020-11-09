BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead’s® Be A Santa to a Senior program returns in 2020 with new options for participation.
Program coordinators made adjustments because of COVID-19 with the safety of donors, seniors and volunteers in mind.
With Birmingham seniors more isolated than ever because of the virus, this year, for the first time in the program’s 17-year history, Home Instead is teaming up with Amazon Business, to create a contactless gift-giving experience.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Dan Pahos, owner of the Birmingham Home Instead office. “We’ve all felt isolated at some point during the pandemic, but seniors are especially at risk of feeling isolated and a simple gift can show them that we are thinking of them. And that’s more important this year than ever.”
This year Home Instead has partnered with Meals on Wheels.
If you are able to help you can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for local seniors in the area which are available on Amazon Business through December 4.
“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure our seniors feel connected this year,” said Pahos. “With all that’s happened this year, we knew we had to find a way to reach those seniors with some holiday cheer, and we are grateful for the community’s support.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.