Attorney weighs in on Tuscaloosa Co. absentee ballot handling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Election Day is over, but some people are looking at how things could’ve been handled better, when it comes to absentee ballot handling in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa lawyer Stan Glasscox said the circuit clerk could’ve increased the turnaround time to get ballots out to voters who had requested them.
Under Alabama law, the absentee election manager, which in Tuscaloosa county is the circuit clerk, shall mail any absentee ballots requested no later than the next business day after the application is reserved. Glasscox said the Secretary of State’s office offered additional funds to hire extra staff to help process the absentee ballots themselves, but the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Clerk’s office turned it down.
For people who were trying to vote in the middle of a pandemic, Glasscox said they shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not their requests were being slow walked. “She needs to decide if she’s going to do this again. If she’s going to serve as the absentee ballot manager again. This is Alabama, we understand the price that’s been paid for all of our citizens to have the right to vote. Blood has literally been shed. Lives have literally been lost," said Glasscox.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Clerk Magaria Bobo said the allegations made about the long lines, that she was suppressing votes, are simply untrue. She insists there were just so many people trying to vote all at the same time.
