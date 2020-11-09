Attorney weighs in on Tuscaloosa Co. absentee ballot handling

For people who were trying to vote in the middle of a pandemic, Glasscox said they shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not their requests were being slow walked. “She needs to decide if she’s going to do this again. If she’s going to serve as the absentee ballot manager again. This is Alabama, we understand the price that’s been paid for all of our citizens to have the right to vote. Blood has literally been shed. Lives have literally been lost," said Glasscox.