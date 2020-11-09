Attalla schools switch to blended learning after COVID-19 causes personnel shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla city schools have switched to a blended learning format after COVID-19 left them with a personnel shortage.
School superintendent Jeff Colegrove says students with internet and computer access will switch to virtual learning. Those who don’t have access will be able to pick up work packets at the school.
Colegrove says the coronavirus has left some teachers at home sick and some of them quarantined as the school system does contact tracing. He says the system has had trouble keeping substitute teachers as well.
He adds the faculty at the system’s three schools and central office spread out as much as they could since school started.
“We’ve had central office staff providing meals and helping in the lunchroom. We’ve had central office staff driving buses. We’ve had members of our technology staff who’ve been covering in P.E. We’ve just had all hands on deck,” Colegrove told WBRC.
Etowah Middle School switched to blended learning on October 28th and plans to remain on the plan. They had originally planned to return to campus Monday.
All schools tentatively plan to have their students return to campus November 30th.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.