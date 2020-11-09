Academy Sports & Outdoors donates $10K to Woodlawn High School football program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Woodlawn High School football team is getting some new equipment thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Monday morning Academy presented Woodlawn with a $10,000 gift card for the football program, along with ten coaches kits.
Academy Sports + Outdoors District Manager Matthew Banks presented the $10,000 gift card and additional equipment to Head Coach Gentrell Eatman and some of his players.
The football team will use the gift card to purchase football helmets, pads, cleats, gloves, training equipment, and more.
