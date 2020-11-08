UAB health experts offer advice for staying safe during holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama has increased over the past few weeks.
Health care experts say that the number of positive cases will rise even higher with Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner. UAB Epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd is encouraging families that choose to get together for the holidays to do it outside.
“It’s going to be a deeply personal issue for many families; you’ll have to decide what the risk is for that family,” said Judd.
Judd says if you are indoors, spread people out, open windows, and wear face coverings.
“We’re moving into the colder weather months, and anytime people are together inside, there is a greater risk of spreading COVID-19,” according to Judd.
She knows eating is a big part of any family gathering, but it’s also an easy way to spread a virus.
“If you’re talking loudly and laughing, that leads to excess production of fluid from your mouth and nose as you get excited,” said Judd. “If those fluids happen to land on someone’s plate and you are infectious, that is how COVID-19 is spread.”
Judd also has advice for students heading home for their holiday breaks. She says they should be cautious about their behavior in the ten days leading up to going home and avoiding large gatherings.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.