Tracking Tropical storm Eta in our work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The center of Tropical Storm Eta is now 90 miles south of Miami, Florida. The system will cross the Keys and enter the Gulf of Mexico overnight, restrengthening into a hurricane. Eta will be pulled west by a deepening trough over the Gulf of Mexico and slow down or stall over the Gulf by midweek. Eta will eventually turn back to the northeast, in the direction of Florida, by Friday. However, there is wide uncertainty in where this system could make landfall. Bottom line, it looks like we will be tracking Eta for several more days.