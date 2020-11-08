Tracking Tropical storm Eta in our work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The center of Tropical Storm Eta is now 90 miles south of Miami, Florida. The system will cross the Keys and enter the Gulf of Mexico overnight, restrengthening into a hurricane. Eta will be pulled west by a deepening trough over the Gulf of Mexico and slow down or stall over the Gulf by midweek. Eta will eventually turn back to the northeast, in the direction of Florida, by Friday. However, there is wide uncertainty in where this system could make landfall. Bottom line, it looks like we will be tracking Eta for several more days.
In addition to tracking Eta, we will be tracking a cold front that will move into the region.
We will continue to experience partly to mostly cloudy weather for Tuesday, with showers possible. Rain chances will increase as the front arrives on Wednesday. We will have a chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday. However, no organized severe threat is expected.
One of the global models, the European model, shows Eta being pulled north, towards the Florida Big Bend by this front. It’s just too early to say for certain given all the differing model solutions. That said, our area will continue to experience a partly to mostly cloudy setup, with a few isolated showers on Thursday.
Drier air will settle into our northern counties by the end of the week, so we could see some low 50s in areas to the north by Friday morning.
Enjoy your work week!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.