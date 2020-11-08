Sunday Morning Weather

Damaging. tropical-storm-force winds are expected today with hurricane-force winds possible in the Florida Keys and portions of the southern Florida peninsula, where a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect. Elsewhere across portions of the east and west coasts of the Florida peninsula, the risk of tropical-storm-force winds will extend well away from Eta’s center, and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect. A dangerous storm surge is possible along portions of the southern coast of the Florida peninsula and the Florida Keys, where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect.