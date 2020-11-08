Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Dry, overcast conditions continue this morning. There is a front approaching the state, but temperatures remain well above normal for the season with a southeast wind continuing to bring the warm air north. By this afternoon, the boundary will move northeast and with high pressure still anchored along The East Coast and dry, stable air over The Southeast dry conditions will continue with highs still running above seasonal averages.
As mid-week approaches, an advancing front, coupled with the influence of Eta will bring another chance for showers and a few thunderstorms but these storms are expected to remain below severe limits. Also, above average temperatures will continue into the beginning of the weekend.
Meanwhile in The Tropics, Eta is expected to produce heavy rainfall across portions of Cuba and Jamaica which is spreading north into the Bahamas and South Florida. This rain may result in significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding in Cuba. Flash and urban flooding will also be possible for Jamaica, the Bahamas, and South Florida, along with potential minor to isolated moderate river flooding in Central Florida. Tropical storm conditions are expected today in portions of Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.
Damaging. tropical-storm-force winds are expected today with hurricane-force winds possible in the Florida Keys and portions of the southern Florida peninsula, where a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect. Elsewhere across portions of the east and west coasts of the Florida peninsula, the risk of tropical-storm-force winds will extend well away from Eta’s center, and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect. A dangerous storm surge is possible along portions of the southern coast of the Florida peninsula and the Florida Keys, where a Storm Surge Watch is in effect.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.