State Rep. Kirk Hatcher announces bid for Alabama Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A member of the Alabama House of Representatives announced that he is running for the state Senate.
Rep. Kirk Hatcher, D-78, will run in a special election to represent District 26.
He announced the news Saturday morning in an event by the court square fountain in downtown Montgomery.
Hatcher said one of his goals is to build on what has already been started by those who came before.
“Look, we’re going to continue to do this work and build on this positive momentum to take us-us being the city of Montgomery-forward. And, to help all of our people have a better quality of life experience starting with our education, and making it much more solid for our community,” said Hatcher.
Hatcher has been in office for one term. He took office in 2018.
