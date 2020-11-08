Man stabbed and killed in Ensley Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead in Ensley on Saturday night. They released details via Facebook.
According to Birmingham police, a call went out at 9:30 p.m. about a stabbing on 17th Street Ensley. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there are two persons of interests being questioned. The investigation is still ongoing.
