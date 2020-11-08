AL preparing for a surge in COVID-19 testing as flu season approaches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Influenza and COVID-19 have similar symptoms which could lead to confusion and an uptick in COVID testing according to state health leaders.
Fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue are just a few of the symptoms both the flu and COVID-19 present. That’s why Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the state is preparing for COVID testing to ramp back up.
“I believe we can handle the capacity of testing. There has been some rapid testing pushed out through the federal government for certain portions of the population and again we are engaged in working with free clinics and other assisted living places to provide some of that rapid testing,” said Landers.
Testing is available at private and public healthcare facilities.
Landers said Alabama was already seeing traces of the flu, that’s why it was important to get the flu shot as soon as possible, she said.
