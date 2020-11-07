Sideline Game of the Week: Fairview edges Center Point 27-22 to advance in Class 5A

Fairview, Ala. (WBRC) - No. 10 Fairview defeated Center Point 27-22 Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week in the first round of the AHSAA playoffs.
Fairview trailed Center Point by one point at the half and then again 22-21 heading into the fourth quarter. Fairview quarterback Parker Martin scored with five minutes left in the game to take a 27-22 lead. Fairview gets the win 27-22 over Center Point to advance in Class 5A. Martin scored all four of the Aggies touchdowns.
Center Point’s season ends at 7-4. Fairview will travel to Ramsay next week for round two of the playoffs.
