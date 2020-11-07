Senator Doug Jones releases statement on president-elect Joe Biden

"For the forty years I’ve known Joe Biden, I have only ever seen him focused on two things: taking care of his family and serving others. In doing so, he has earned the admiration and respect of people of all political stripes and from around the globe. Joe is the right person to begin to heal the deep divisions that have been exposed and exploited over the past several years. But more than that, I know he is a man of integrity to his core and cares deeply about our country and its people. And when he says that he will represent all Americans – even those who didn’t vote for him – I know from personal experience that he means it. It is important for the people of this country to know that about him, and I am confident he will make us all proud by continuing to demonstrate the leadership and compassion that have become his trademark. I’m proud to congratulate my friend Joe today, and I can’t wait to see him get to work.”