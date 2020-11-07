Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re still expecting partly to mostly cloudy conditions today with only isolated showers in the south and central regions of the area. Rain chances diminish farther north and east with highs expected in the 75-77 degree range with the easterly winds continuing to transport moisture into the area circulating around high pressure across the Central Appalachian Mountains coupled with an upper level southeast wind flow around an area of low pressure to the south and west.
The combination will result in increasing cloud cover through the day. The moisture increase will continue with the greatest abundance in areas to the south and east. The light easterly wind flow will continue as the area of high pressure remains in place through the beginning of the weekend with this pattern likely to continue into the beginning of next week.
Beyond Tuesday the forecast will be dependent on the progress of Eta. we are expecting a front to approach the Southeast but how far it penetrates will depend on the positioning of Eta in the Eastern Gulf coupled with a developing ridge of high pressure off the East Coast.
At the moment it appears temperatures will remain warm with increasing chances for showers Tuesday and Wednesday along and ahead of the front. At the moment it still appears as if Eta may turn north after entering the Gulf late next week and the eventual track of the storm will have an impact on the forecast beyond mid-week.
