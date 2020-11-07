The Epilepsy Foundation hosts annual epilepsy walk, virtually

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Epilepsy affects more than 54,000 people in Alabama. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, someone may be dealing with epilepsy, and you have no idea.
They’re hoping the Virtual Walk to End Epilepsy on Saturday, November 7th will raise awareness.
The annual event brings together thousands of people walking in different cities, raising money for the Epilepsy Foundation. This year, people are participating virtually, but the goal is still the same, show support for anyone dealing with Epilepsy and raise money for more research.
Lavonda Sharron is walking in honor of her brother Kareem McCann, a Birmingham Police Officer who died from a seizure at 38.
“The day we found out he passed was also the day we found out he was having a baby,” said Sharron. “So, we made it our mission to start supporting the Epilepsy Foundation.”
Organizers for the virtual walk say this year was a huge success with over 400 participants.
