Demonstrators gather on capitol steps to support President Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After days of counting ballots, Joe Biden is the president-elected of the United States.
Thousands took to the streets to celebrate Biden’s victory across the nation
In Montgomery, a few protesters rallied on the steps of the state capital opposing the results of the presidential election.
They questioned the vote count and supported President Donald Trump.
“There’s supposed to be voter transparency,” protestor Tricia Dyer said. “We’re supposed to go into the polls that are in questioned and watch them count the votes and it’s not being allowed so why isn’t it being allowed.”
“We just don’t believe Trump should let go right now until all this is said and done,” protestor Steven Webster said.
Now that the election is over some hope that a sense of unity will spread across the country.
“You just can’t look for what’s in it for me, but what’s in it for the good of all,” Montgomery visitor Richard Banks said. “I think that what too many people have done and said what’s in it for me”
“We’re not enemies,” Alabama voter Marzett McCall said. “We may oppose each other ideas but were still American citizens but this is still our country and we have to make sure this is the best country that it can be”
The group that protested Saturday say they will be back protesting on the capitol steps on next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.