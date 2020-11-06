Voter fraud concerns in Alabama? Officials say ‘no’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Trump and his supporters continue to make allegations of voter fraud in states still counting ballots. While the question will be settled in a court of law, the claims are impacting the view of the election process in Alabama and other states.
Jefferson County Probate Judge James Naftel said he agrees with posted comments from Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill saying the drawn out counting process in other parts of the country and the allegations of fraud are causing Americans to diminish their confidence in the election in other states like Alabama.
Still, Naftel said he is thankful not to be in those other states. The Probate Judge is confident there were no problems or claims of voter fraud in Jefferson County. Naftel said despite having a huge turnout and long lines forcing voters to wait hours, it worked and every vote was counted.
When voters go to the polls, they must produce a picture ID and be checked off a pole pad. If they applied for absentee ballots, they had to produce a picture ID and get a witness for the application. Once an absentee ballot was sent, it required a picture ID, two witnesses or a notary. While some states might be questioned over their process, Naftel said it’s not a problem here.
“The law is written in such a way if you follow the law, it very clearly says which votes you count and which shouldn’t. There is not a lot of room for error in there. There is not a lot of room for slipperiness to go on. So I’m confident it was handled well,” Naftel said.
Merrill went on to say other states need to have a unified process and election procedure for all counties within a state like here in Alabama so there are not different rules for different counties. He and others believe this will increase the public’s confidence and reduce the allegations of wrongdoing.
