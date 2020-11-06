Tuscaloosa pizza delivery driver robbed

Amanuel Cameron Oats (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | November 6, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:08 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man is charged with robbing a pizza delivery driver in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division said Amanuel Cameron Oats was charged with one count of first-degree robbery Friday, November 6. Officers said he may face further charges as the investigation into similar robberies continues.

A driver reported he was robbed after trying to deliver a pizza to a residence on Wiley Drive, off Crescent Ridge Road, around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the driver got to the location and learned the address didn’t exist before he was approached by an armed suspect who took a small amount of cash and the driver’s phone.

CID investigators took Oats into custody after executing a search warrant in Alberta.

Officers recovered the weapon they believe was used in the robbery. Oats' bond was set at $60,000.

