Theatre Teachers discuss preparing for plays in a pandemic

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Fine Arts teachers face a unique challenge in getting students ready for performances during a pandemic. Cullman High School teachers are working to overcome obstacles for students.
“The theatre world has been dramatically impacted by this whole COVID thing,” said Wayne Cook, Theatre Director, Cullman High School.
The impact has forced Theatre Directors like Wayne Cook to get creative in how his students prepare and present performances. Scenes often require actors to have close contact and the emotions of the play are conveyed through the actor’s facial expressions. Now - we’re dealing with social distancing and masks for safety.
“Re-blocking - which means changing the direction that the actors go so we’re reflecting social distancing," said Cook, “Where they may have touched in the past we’re not doing that. We’re changing the way that the show is designed.”
Sarah Jane Skinner works with the choral students at the middle and high school level. She says wearing masks to sing has been the biggest adjustment.
“Once they started singing fully and got the hang of it - I think they sound great with their masks,” said Skinner.
Although a lot has changed to make things safe - some things are the same. The spirit of Theatre remains and the passion of the actors before the final curtain call of their high school acting career.
“Getting to do this last show - even though it’s not at all how I imagined it would be - it’s been so impactful and I know I’m going to remember it forever,” said Laci New, Senior.
The Fine Arts Department is hosting an outdoor Christmas performance in downtown Cullman in December.
The Theatre Department will perform “Bright Star” in January. They anticipate being able to bring a limited number of guests into the auditorium for the live performance, but also plan to stream it.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.