Smart Living: Elder Orphans

The three main expenses for women are housing, transportation, and healthcare. “Men typically marry their long-term care. Women will take care of their husbands till the end,” said Bajalia. And 70 percent of nursing home residents are women. Financial planner Jeannette Bajalia says know where your money is and how to get to it. Create an income plan from your retirement savings and work with a financial planner to figure out how you will fund long-term health care. “It’s never too late. It’s never too early to start planning for the future,” said Bajalia.