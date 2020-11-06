Rodney Smith Jr. receives a new ride!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some positive news, Rodney Smith Jr., Alabama’s lawn mowing man, has a new ride! The team at Woody Anderson Ford gifted Rodney a 2020 Ford Edge for his work in our community.
“I am very grateful for this,” said Rodney Smith Jr. “For this brand-new car.” A little act of kindness can go a long way and Rodney’s selfless acts have not gone unnoticed. “It will be used to deliver more lawnmowers to kids and also be used to do more 50 state tours and do more tours for different causes.”
He has traveled the country nine times, mowing lawns for those in need. His organization, Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service, encourages young people to step up and contribute to their communities.
“What Rodney does is amazing and there is not a better deserving person for this new Edge,” said General Manager Bobby White at Woody Anderson Ford. “Just raising the youth and teaching them values of men, raising men like it says. It just struck to the heart of Ford being a family-owned business all about America and what Rodney is doing in America. We just wanted to be involved with his charity.”
But the Bermuda native, who has dedicated the last few years serving others, was recently denied a green card to stay in the country.
“I just see it as an obstacle, it will get around eventually, and everything will work out,” said Smith.
He said it is not slowing him down and his mission continues. “The way I see it is if you do God’s work God will eventually take care of you. I believe everything will work out for my case.”
But until then, Rodney said you can find him out in the community, mowing lawns for free for anyone in need. “Focus on the big goal, which is helping kids and making a difference here in America.”
Rodney was given another vehicle by Woody Anderson Ford in 2016. That car currently has more than 300,000 miles on it. Rodney tells us he is getting it fixed and will donate it to a family without transportation.
