Organizers prepared to enforce safety measures at Funk Fest at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Funk Fest 2020 is happening Saturday at Legion Field, but don’t expect the big crowds of the past.
Councilman William Parker hopes the festival is the first of many outdoor festivals at Legion Field.
If you’re looking to hear from the No Limit Reunion and other artists Saturday, check out the rules first.
“We’ll be having safety protocols in place, everyone will be required to wear facial coverings, and we’ll also have the social distancing component in place,” Parker said.
The event is capped at half capacity and in addition to mandatory masks, there will be social distancing monitors.
“It’s part of operating as the new normal, where we want to have a great experience, a fun time, but follow proper protocols,” Parker added.
The event, originally canceled, could bring as much as a $2 million economic impact to Birmingham.
“We’re excited to have tourists come from not only central Alabama but across the state of Alabama,” said Parker.
He says he understands the concerns about the pandemic, and hopes people respect the rules so they can keep having events at Legion Field.
“It’s a balanced approach and we are excited and looking forward to a great 2021,” he said.
Visit funkfesttour.com/birmingham to learn more.
