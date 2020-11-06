Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Roy Wood Jr.

Mike sits down with Roy Wood Jr. as the comedian tries to stay busy despite the pandemic. He’s still living in New York, where we talked with him early on in the pandemic when New York was one of the hotspots. He organized several fundraisers for help staff at Stardome Comedy Club and others, but this conversation is more about taking a moment to laugh about old times and everyday life.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.