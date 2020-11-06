3 men arrested in drug, firearms investigations in Etowah County

ETOWAH, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Etowah County men face drug charges after multi-agency investigations involving large amounts of Methamphetamine, firearms, and other drugs.
On October 6, 2020 agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1514 Rose Street in Gadsden. Investigators said they found a half pound of meth, 29 grams of cocaine and three firearms. Agents said this was a two-month investigation.
Robert Daneil Terry, 42, is charged with 3 counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, 1 count of Trafficking Methamphetamine, 1 count of Trafficking Cocaine, and 1 count of Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon.
On October 14, 2020 agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 683 South 14th Street in Gadsden. Investigators said they found four and a half pounds of meth, marijuana, three firearms and over $63,000 in cash.
Dirie Dtaurus Carlisle, 25, is charged with 4 counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, and 1 count of Unlawful Marijuana First.
On October 15, 2020 agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 715 Edwards Road in Altoona. Investigators said they found over two pounds of meth, marijuana, three firearms and over $21,000 in cash. The investigation started from a welfare check at the residence.
Phillip Trent Waldrop, 41, is charged with 1 count of Trafficking Methamphetamine, and 1 count of Unlawful Marijuana First.
Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Department, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the North Alabama FBI Criminal Enterprise Task Force all participated in the case.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.