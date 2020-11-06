Local gyms react to amended Safer at Home order

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Gyms and fitness centers in Alabama will soon be able to welcome more guests into their facilities under Governor Ivey’s Amended Safer at Home order.
William Blake is the owner of Fitness 4 U in Hoover, and he said this is good news for the fitness industry and his gym will proceed with caution.
Under the governor’s amended order, occupancy restrictions have been lifted for retailers, gyms, fitness centers and entertainment venues.
Blake said that’s good news because it not only helps businesses like his, but it also gives us some feeling of normalcy again.
Blake said since his facility is a small, semi-private gym, it doesn’t have the same traffic that some others might have.
And while he’s excited about the Safer at Home amendment, he says it really comes down to what his customers want.
“I mean…if they’re dealing with an elderly person at home, while they may love to come to the gym, they may not be willing to risk that even in this environment. It’s one of the challenges we have in terms of trying to make sure that people feel comfortable coming to the gym,” Blake said.
The amended order goes into effect on Sunday and will extend until 5 p.m. on December 11.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.