Jim Duren, long-time band director for several school systems, passes away

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A long-time band director for several school systems has died.
Jim Duren was the founding band director at Oak Mountain High School and served in this role from 1999-2012. Prior to that position, he served as Director of Bands at Pelham High School (1987-1999), Mountain Brook High School (1978-1987), and Mountain Brook Junior High (1973-1978), according to a Facebook post from the Oak Mountain High School Band.
In 2015, Duren was inducted into the Alabama Music Educators Hall of Fame.
Oak Mountain named their band room in honor of him when he retired.
