Jim Duren, long-time band director for several school systems, passes away

Jim Duren, long-time band director for several school systems, passes away
Mr. Duren was the founding band director at Oak Mountain High School and served in this role from 1999-2012. (Source: Oak Mountain High School Band (Facebook))
By WBRC Staff | November 6, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:47 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A long-time band director for several school systems has died.

Jim Duren was the founding band director at Oak Mountain High School and served in this role from 1999-2012. Prior to that position, he served as Director of Bands at Pelham High School (1987-1999), Mountain Brook High School (1978-1987), and Mountain Brook Junior High (1973-1978), according to a Facebook post from the Oak Mountain High School Band.

In 2015, Duren was inducted into the Alabama Music Educators Hall of Fame.

The Oak Mountain Band family is deeply saddened to share the news of Jim Duren’s passing. Mr. Duren was the founding...

Posted by Oak Mountain High School Band on Friday, November 6, 2020

Oak Mountain named their band room in honor of him when he retired.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.