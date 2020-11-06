Hoover schools in need of substitute teachers

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year continues to move on and the Hoover school system still needs substitute teachers and bus drivers. Officials are seeking to bring them on board as soon as possible.
The Hoover school system is not setting a number on just how many teachers or bus drivers they need, but they need them. They need people to be ready to step in if a current teacher or bus driver can’t come to work.
Hoover needs substitutes as we go into the colder months and with increased chances of classroom teachers getting ill. The school system needs teachers who have at least two years of college. The district will help those interested in getting a substitute teacher’s license. Certified teachers are also welcomed.
The head of Hoover’s human resources said the pay is good and teachers can select their days and classes when they want to work. The problem of getting job applicants, it turns out, is fears over COVID-19.
“We have safety precautions for those who want to sub. We will give you a mask and try to keep you as socially distanced as we can,” said Kerry Pate with Hoover schools.
“They just say they don’t want to come into the system right now. Many are older. Many are retired and they don’t want the risk of being exposed to COVID,” said Tracee Binion with the Alabama Education Association.
Binion said this is a problem across the state of Alabama.
Pate said if you are interested, you should contact them. You can go to the Hoover schools website or call 205-439-1000 and ask for Human Resources.
Certified teachers can earn $90 per day - others can earn $85 per day. Long term teachers can get $200 a day.
