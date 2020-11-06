Georgia Sec. of State: Votes will be recounted

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early Friday as vote counting continued, with little more than 900 votes separating the candidates after about five million votes were cast in the state.
The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia because the race between the Republican president and the Democratic nominee remains too early to call.
Georgia’s top elections official says fewer than 8,200 absentee ballots remain to be tallied as the counting continues.
The largest batch of these are in the Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County, with about 4,169 still to count.
About 8,900 unreturned ballots that were sent to military and citizens overseas could be tallied as well if they arrive by 5 p.m. on Friday.
“As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look toward our next steps with a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday.