Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Byrd passes away

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Byrd, former Jackson County Sheriff has passed away Thursday evening on his 71st birthday.
Byrd succumbed to COVID-19 complications at the Providence Hospital in Mobile. His daughter, Kim Byrd Giacone, announced on Facebook that “heaven gained another angel today.”
Byrd’s history as the Jackson County Sheriff began in 1999, when he defeated then-sheriff Pete Pope by just 165 votes. He once said that becoming sheriff was his life-long dream.
Byrd went on to win re-election three times.
