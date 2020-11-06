Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Byrd passes away

Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Byrd passes away
Former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Byrd passed away Thursday after a lengthy battle with COVID. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | November 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 12:21 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Byrd, former Jackson County Sheriff has passed away Thursday evening on his 71st birthday.

Byrd succumbed to COVID-19 complications at the Providence Hospital in Mobile. His daughter, Kim Byrd Giacone, announced on Facebook that “heaven gained another angel today.”

Heaven gained another angel today! My daddy passed away about an hour ago! He is with Jesus and my brother Micheal now!...

Posted by Kim Byrd Giacone on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Byrd’s history as the Jackson County Sheriff began in 1999, when he defeated then-sheriff Pete Pope by just 165 votes. He once said that becoming sheriff was his life-long dream.

Byrd went on to win re-election three times.

We are saddened to share the news of the passing of former Sheriff Mike Byrd. After a brief illness, he died this...

Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.