Flomaton police captain has resigned following controversial election-related Facebook comment

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) -- A Flomaton police captain has resigned following a controversial, election-related Facebook comment.
The comment allegedly came from Captain Scott Walden, who responded to a post admonishing Biden voters and what was referred to as the “Democrats news media.”
Walden’s alleged social media comment said quote, “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”
Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant said officials had a meeting with Walden Friday morning where they explained their rules and regulations and how the comments made, put the department in a bad light.
According to Bondurant, Walden apologized and resigned from the police department.
Initially the Flomaton Police Department placed Walden on administrative leave as they investigated the situation.
Police Chief Charles Thompson tells FOX10 News he is taking the incident very seriously, and intends to return each call his officer has received.
“When you start having a conflict in the public interest, and what they think your police department is doing and it’s violating the morality and integrity of your department, you have to take it serious, and you have to answer it,” Thompson said.
Walden has since made a Facebook post defending his comment, saying he doesn’t care who anyone voted for, and that he wasn’t talking about liberals and Democrats, but rather people who commit treason.
Chief Thompson says as Flomaton’s internal investigation continues, he will provide transparency.
“From [the complaints I’ve seen], the public was scared and that’s disheartening to me and I take that really personal, so I want to reassure this community that we are a good police department, we do what’s right, if you break the law - you break the law, and we handle it fairly.”
