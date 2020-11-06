First Alert for warm and mostly dry conditions this weekend

Tropical Depression Eta: Eta has now moved over the open waters of the Caribbean this morning. Storms seem to be firing up near the center indicating it’s trying to get its act together. Slow organization and strengthening are expected today. Eta could become a tropical storm by this evening as it approaches Cuba this weekend. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta moving through Cuba Sunday. By Monday, Eta will likely be south of Florida and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible for south Florida Sunday into Monday. I can’t rule out the potential for parts of south Florida seeing tropical storm force conditions as Eta gets very close to that area. Eta will likely move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of five days, most of the models show a fairly weak system moving into the Florida Panhandle by next Thursday or Friday. There remains a lot of uncertainty on what Eta will do after this weekend, so please stay with us for up-to date information. Eta poses no threat to us or the Alabama Gulf Coast over the next 3-5 days.