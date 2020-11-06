First Alert for warm and mostly dry conditions this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is another dry start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s with some areas north of I-20 in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures are 5-10 degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some clouds in east Alabama moving into Georgia this morning. We’ll start the day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. With a mix of clouds and sunshine today, we should warm up nicely. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 60s by 10 a.m. We could be approaching 70°F by noon. We should see high temperatures climb into the mid 70s today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you are planning to head out this evening for dinner or to attend some high school football, plan for temperatures to drop into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
First Alert for a Stray Shower Saturday: We should start Saturday morning off with some cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Easterly flow will bring in a little bit of moisture across the state. I think that most of Central Alabama will stay dry tomorrow. There’s a 10% chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles for areas west and south of Birmingham Saturday afternoon. Plan for temperatures to warm into the low to mid 70s with easterly winds at 5-15 mph.
Sunday’s Forecast: Sunday is shaping up to be dry and warm. Morning temperatures will likely start 10-15 degrees above average for this time of the year with lows in the lower 60s. Average lows are typically in the mid 40s for this time of the year. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. If you need to get some yardwork out of the way this weekend, the weather is looking very nice for that!
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the continuation of seeing temperatures well above average going into next week. Morning lows will likely stay in the 60s for most of next week. High temperatures will also remain very warm for the middle of November with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We could see rain chances increase by next Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture levels increase across the state. I think our best chance to see scattered showers could occur next Wednesday and Thursday.
Tropical Depression Eta: Eta has now moved over the open waters of the Caribbean this morning. Storms seem to be firing up near the center indicating it’s trying to get its act together. Slow organization and strengthening are expected today. Eta could become a tropical storm by this evening as it approaches Cuba this weekend. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta moving through Cuba Sunday. By Monday, Eta will likely be south of Florida and moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible for south Florida Sunday into Monday. I can’t rule out the potential for parts of south Florida seeing tropical storm force conditions as Eta gets very close to that area. Eta will likely move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of five days, most of the models show a fairly weak system moving into the Florida Panhandle by next Thursday or Friday. There remains a lot of uncertainty on what Eta will do after this weekend, so please stay with us for up-to date information. Eta poses no threat to us or the Alabama Gulf Coast over the next 3-5 days.
Have a safe weekend!
