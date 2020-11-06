Entertainment venues react to revised Safer at Home order

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Owners of local entertainment venues are welcoming the news of Governor Kay Ivey’s revised Safer at Home order, saying it will be good for business.
The Perfect Note owner Tremayne Thompson said from a business standpoint, the Safer at Home amendment is great because he’ll be able to operate at full capacity and welcome in more guests.
The venue offers food, drinks and live music and can accommodate 170 seats, but because of COVID, that number has been reduced to 70.
The governor has now removed emergency occupancy rates for retailers, gyms, fitness centers and entertainment venues.
Thompson said he will continue requiring guests to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, but said he will slowly increase capacity and see how it goes.
“Maybe for the course of November, just kind of see how things go. We’re going to be doing census with our customers just be able to see how they feel because they’re the ones who patronize our business. So, we want to make sure we’re putting them first and then everything else will kind of come into play,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he’s keeping safety at the forefront of all of his decisions.
He said tables are sanitized after every use, he’s printed disposable menus and parties are limited to no more 8 people per section.
