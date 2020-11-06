Cullman man sentenced to life in prison for Fayette Co. murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 murder in Fayette County.
Blue Berry Hill, 19, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Joshua Devin Bush who was found dead in the intersection of Sand Springs and Bly roads.
A passerby reported finding Bush’s body around 2:30 p.m. on August 30, 2019 adding they had seen nothing when they drove through the same intersection two hours earlier.
Hill was taken into custody the night of the shooting at a home in Fayette County. He pleaded guilty in court Tuesday afternoon following a hearing where Circuit Judge Sam Junkin denied his request for youthful offender status.
“Hill shot and killed Devin Bush for no apparent reason,” Hamlin said. “This young man was struck down in the prime of his life in a senseless act of violence. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.” Hill will serve the life sentence in Alabama Department of Corrections. “He received the maximum sentence allowed by law for this murder, and he deserves every day of it.”
